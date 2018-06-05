Update: SAA’s Jarana takes up R100k wager

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has taken up a R100 000.00 wager by Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw.

Louw threw down the gauntlet yesterday, wagering R100 000.00 that Jarana’s three-year turnaround plan for the national airline will fail.

The condition for this wager is that, if Jarana loses he will pay a charity from his own money and not from public funds. According to Louw, this offer Jarana personal “skin in the game”.

Louw made the call following news that South African taxpayers are being asked to fund SAA by another R22-billion.

He believes the turnaround plan is doomed to failure, and the money spent on it will be squandered.