25th SWIFT conference coming to Kigali

SWIFT will hold the 25th edition of its SWIFT African Regional Conference (ARC) in Kigali, Rwanda on 20-22 June.

Supported by the National Bank of Rwanda, ARC 2018 will bring together up to 500 high level financial representatives from across 50 countries.

Under the theme “Transforming the future – driving a new digital economy”, delegates will discuss the most significant issues facing the region.

John Rwangombwa, governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, comments: “We are honoured to support SWIFT’s African Regional Conference and host Africa’s financial community in Kigali. Rwanda is a major economic player in Africa and leading the charge in financial technology and innovation across the continent. It is therefore very fitting that delegates will meet in Kigali to discuss the future of Africa’s financial sector.”

Sido Bestani, regional director: Middle East, Turkey & Africa at SWIFT, says: “We are excited to bring the conference to East Africa, a dynamic and varied region that contains some of the largest and highest growth economies in Africa. As one of East Africa’s leading financial centres, Rwanda is an exciting market to bring together Africa’s financial services professionals.”

Sessions will look at key trends in the region, including the next generation of payments, new financial technologies and their potential to drive trade and financial inclusion, financial crime compliance and the challenge of de-risking, and the ongoing fight against cybercrime.

Denis Kruger, head of sub-Sahara Africa, SWIFT, says: “SWIFT is a cooperative and we therefore work closely with local financial communities, collaborating to find the right solutions for the sector. ARC provides the ideal platform to bring the community together to discuss the opportunities and the challenges faced by the African financial sector in an ever changing landscape.”