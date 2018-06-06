Troye partnership debuts flash platform

managed IT services provider Troye has partnered with Pure Storage, the all-flash storage platform that helps innovators build a better world with data.

The Pure Storage Data Platform offers a simpler, more effective and more flexible solution for cloud infrastructure and data-rich applications like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics.

Troye MD Helen Kruger says they are honoured to be appointed as a Pure Storage Authorised Partner. “Pure remains selective when choosing partners and only invests in quality partner relationships, resulting in high sales participation, accelerated growth and increased profitability for partners.

“The Pure Storage Data Platform is powered by software and hardware that’s effortless to use, efficient from end-to-end, and evergreen to upgrade. It’s got everything you need to drive industry-defining innovation and achieve business results that were previously unimaginable,” she explains.

Pure’s momentum with the channel is evidenced by increases in partner sales adoption of Pure, including a more than 40% year-over-year increase in the number of partner account executives selling Pure in fiscal year 2017.

Kruger says the world is becoming ever more real-time. “Organisations need consistently high speed for every application, both old and new – which means data services with the speed, bandwidth, and scale to accelerate your apps – and your business.

“Pure Storage solutions are always-on, always fast, and always secure. They’re self-managing, and plug-n-play simple. They’re also cloud-connected, giving you the agility of cloud-based management, predictive analytics, and unrivalled support and protection,” she concludes.