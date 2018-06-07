Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman will be at Comic Con

Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming have announced the addition of Kevin Sussman – who plays quirky comic bookstore owner Stuart Bloom in the hit series Big Bang Theory – to the list of celebrity guests attending Comic Con Africa 2018.

Kevin is best known for his recurring roles as Stuart in Big Bang Theory and as “Walter” in the comedy-drama Ugly Betty. He has, however, also portrayed the role of “Stevie” in the iconic hit “Wet Hot American Summer”. Sussman’s other work includes “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Hitch”, “Made of Honor”, “the Coen Bros.”, “Burn After Reading’, “Taking Woodstock” and a recurring role on the hit series “Weeds”.

Sussman’s talent is not limited to acting and he has sold projects to SONY, FOX, CBS and Amazon Studios.

Kevin joins team Comic Con Africa, which already includes Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, Star Trek’s Rick Worthy and South African comedic ensemble Goliath&Goliath to name a few.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. Comic Con Africa will feature all elements of comic books, science fiction/fantasy related film, series and similar popular arts as well as a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements including animation, toys, gadgets and so much more.