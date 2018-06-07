IT Programmer

My client in the agriculture industry is seeking to employ a IT Programmer to join their comapny

Main purpose of the role is the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the Company

Minimum Requirements:

– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology

– 5 years experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems

– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English

– Exceptional Computer literacy esp in VB.NET, C# & IBM I-series

– Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage

– Innovative and creative thinker

– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team

– Excellent organisation skills

Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND1254

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

