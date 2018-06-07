My client in the agriculture industry is seeking to employ a IT Programmer to join their comapny
Main purpose of the role is the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the Company
Minimum Requirements:
– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology
– 5 years experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems
– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English
– Exceptional Computer literacy esp in VB.NET, C# & IBM I-series
– Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage
– Innovative and creative thinker
– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team
– Excellent organisation skills
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: ND1254
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful