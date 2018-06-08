BIM is here to stay, says dormakaba

Adopting building information modelling (BIM) solutions should be a priority if the construction sector is to keep pace with technological innovation.

This is according to dormakaba South Africa, which has a range of customised BIM solutions that comply with regulations and enable bespoke development to enhance design and architectural work.

According to international research, large construction projects typically take 20% longer to finish than scheduled and are up to 80 percent over budget. And while there are several factors that contribute to this, one of the most significant is a lack of digital adoption.

Even though architects and designers have (generally speaking) moved away from paper and drawing boards, opting for digital drawings as basis for calculating required building materials and to plan construction costs, there still seems to be a hesitance in embracing the full potential of BIM.

However, BIM can create complete digital building models from individual objects (such as building materials, floor finishes, electrical installations, plumbing, lighting, windows, and doors). Part of the reason why this is so powerful is that every object file contains a range of information and properties specific to that item.

The dormakaba-based BIM solutions are completely customisable to meet the requirements of any project whether it is a home renovation or the design and construction of an office building. Given how the global BIM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19,3% from 2017 to 2025, there is little arguing the potential it has in South Africa. Furthermore, forecasts show that BIM is expected to top $11-billion by 2022 worldwide.