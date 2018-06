IT Technician – PE

IT Technician required for my client in PE .My client in PE seeks a candidate with:

Matric

IT Diploma

Certifications/A+/N+

1-2 years field support / desktop support experience.

Will be required to call on clients and assist with their pc problems

Ability to travel in E/Cape

Must have valid drivers licence and own transport

Duties:

Problem solving

Troubleshooting

Networking

