New Avaya IP Office now available

Avaya Holdings has announced that the new Avaya IP Office release is now available globally.

Avaya IP Office helps businesses drive greater productivity and streamline collaboration through a single application for all communications channels, meetings, team collaboration and content sharing.

Avaya IP Office adds support for Avaya Equinox, the company’s signature UC experience, as well as other new capabilities that provide an enterprise-level experience with the ease of use and management that small and midsize businesses require.

“The Avaya IP Office solution serves an enormous base — 26 million users and growing — and we continue to evolve the solution in ways that support businesses ability to be agile and collaborative,” says Chris McGugan, senior vice-president: solutions and technologies at Avaya. “By providing a single app to access all the tools they need to efficiently communicate and collaborate, we’re truly enabling teams to work smarter, not harder.”

“In recent years, one of the main challenges plaguing the channel, has been maintaining positive cash flow. Given the growing adoption of cloud, offering hybrid cloud services presents a compelling way for channel partners to stay competitive, add revenue streams and grow their bottom line,” says Khalid Khan, mid-market leader at Avaya International. “With seamless IP telephony/voice, and video and mobile applications, and for the contact center, powerful, affordable multichannel functionality for voice, email and web chat, ‘Powered by Avaya IP Office’ enables channel players to offer small to midsize customers the only complete UC and CC solution in the market, delivered as a monthly multi-tenant or multi-instance subscription and easily scaled to meet demand.”

The enhanced IP Office solution includes Avaya’s innovative unified communications and collaboration capabilities and can deliver greater value through flexible deployment options – cloud, hybrid and on-premises. Avaya IP Office can leverage the unique Avaya Vantage and newest J Series desktop phones for voice and video, in addition to the Avaya Equinox soft and mobile clients.

For the small business, a new and affordable, cradle-to-grave reporting and tracking package improves measurement of call activities to enable even the smallest of organizations to enhance customer engagement.

Avaya Chronicall for IP Office, OEM’d from Avaya DevConnect partner Xima, provides over 50 standard plus customizable reports that support visual call management, customizable displays and agent performance, and is available in both on-premises and Powered by Avaya IP Office cloud deployments.

Partners using Avaya’s Powered by IP Office cloud platform also benefit from these new capabilities and can offer them to new or existing customers in either a full cloud or hybrid cloud deployment delivery model.

Partners will also have new installation wizards and management tools to make it even easier and faster to deploy and manage both premises-based and cloud options. For example, the new Cloud Operations Manager simplifies administration of large multi-customer cloud deployments, upgrades, patching and application inventory with role-based administration that helps ensure security.