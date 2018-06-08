Update: Cell C granted interdict

The High Court has granted Cell C’s application for an interdict, and has suspended the implementation date of the End-User and Subscriber Services Charter Regulations.

“It was unfortunate that we had to resort to launching the High Court application in order to get a response from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) in this matter,” according to a statement from the company.

“Cell C is committed to complying with the regulations and will continue with its implementation programme pending the determination of the new deadline.”

Cell C yesterday launched an urgent interdict against ICASA to get the deadline for compliance with the End-User and Subscriber Services Charter extended.

It argued that, when ICASA gazetted the End-User and Subscriber Services Charter Regulations amendments on 7 May 2018, it provided operators with just one month to comply.

“Prior to publication, Cell C advised the regulator that while it was fully committed to complying with the regulations, it was impossible to meet the proposed timeline,” according to Cell C. “Despite this, ICASA issued the regulations with the one month timeframe still included: this, while the process leading up to the publication of the regulations took almost 14 months to be concluded.”