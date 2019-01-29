Rudi Matjokana re-joins Vodacom

Vodacom Group has announced the appointment of Rudi Matjokana as managing executive for public enterprise business effective from 1st December 2018.

Matjokana will report into Vodacom Business chief officer for enterprise sales, Mickey Mashale and will form part of the Vodacom Business executive committee. He will be responsible for driving strategic direction partnerships, business development and the sustained growth of Vodacom’s Public Enterprise Business.

Matjokana is no stranger to Vodacom, prior to joining Microsoft in 2016, he held the position of executive head for Vodacom Business Public Enterprise since 2011, overseeing both local and provincial government section of the business.

Matjokana has over 20 years of history of working in the public sector, business development, sales and corporate affairs fields. He rejoins Vodacom Business from Microsoft, where he led his team in driving digital transformation in the public sector and held various positions including, sales director: account team unit; executive: ATU lead and corporate and regulatory affairs lead.

With the appointment of Matjokana and other key Vodacom Business appointments, Vodacom aims to prepare and lead local businesses into the digital future.

Mashale says: “Rudi brings valuable experience and skills to his new role. Rudi is no stranger to Vodacom and will hit the ground running as he is well versed on our business. He joined Vodacom as executive head of department and has over 20 years’ experience in the ICT industry.”

Matjokana will oversee Vodacom Public Enterprise Business, revenue growth and public customer partnerships. He will work provide support and help ensure a successful implementation of the public enterprise value propositions.

Commenting on his appointment, Matjokana says: “This appoint for me is an opportunity to continue what I started. I am happy to be re-joining this vibrant brand and to be part of the Vodacom Business family that works with government towards bringing change for our people and the communities we operate in.

“I’m joining Vodacom Business at a particularly exciting time for the business as it is focuses on delivering exponential change through technology for customers and clients and will be a significant player in ensuring that our government and society participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution.”