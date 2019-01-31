Intel debuts Xeon W-3175X processor

Intel has announced availability of the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor, an unlocked 28-core workstation processor built for select, highly-threaded and computing-intensive applications such as architectural and industrial design and professional content creation.

With the most cores and threads, CPU PCIe lanes, and memory capacity of any Intel desktop processor, the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor has the features that matter for massive mega-tasking projects such as film editing and 3D rendering.

Other key features and capabilities include:

* Intel Mesh Architecture, which delivers low latency and high data bandwidth between CPU cores, cache, memory and I/O while increasing the number of cores per processor

— a critical need for the demanding, highly-threaded workloads of creators and experts.

* Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, a precision toolset that helps experienced overclockers optimise their experience with unlocked processors.

* Intel Extreme Memory Profile, which simplifies the overclocking experience by removing the guesswork of memory overclocking.

* Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) ratio offset and memory controller trim voltage control that allow for optimisation of overclocking frequencies regardless of SSE or AVX workloads, and allow maximisation of memory overclocking.

* Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 that delivers frequencies up to 4.3 GHz.

* Up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, 38,5Mb Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512Gb at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support power peripherals and high-speed tools

* Intel C621 chipset based systems designed to support the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor allow professional content creators to achieve a new level of performance.

* Asetek 690LX-PN all-in-one liquid cooler, a custom created solution sold separately by Asetek, helps ensure the processor runs smoothly at both stock settings and while overclocking.

* With the Intel Xeon W-3175 processor, build the “Infiltrator Demo” in Unreal Engine up to 1,52x faster compared with the Intel Core i9-9980XE processor.