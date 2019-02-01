Jnr Systems Administrator/IT Support

Feb 1, 2019

A leading national car dealership group, is seeking a vibrant and dynamic candidate for their Junior Systems Administrator/IT Support role.

The job is essentially assistant to our IT staff working on our Active Directory, user support (Non Autoline), Set ups, on site installs.

Responsible for:

  • Systems administrators are usually in charged with installing, supporting, and maintaining servers or other computer systems,

  • They are responsible for the upkeep, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems; especially multi-user computers, such as servers.

  • Installing and configuring software, hardware and networks. Monitoring system performance and troubleshooting issues.

  • Ensuring security and efficiency of IT infrastructure.

The person must have a drivers licence

