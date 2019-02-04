Junior Systems IT Administrator

Our multinational client in the Automotive industry seeks for a Junior Systems Administrator to:

Purpose of Job:

To assist their IT staff working on their Active Directory, User Support (Non-Autoline), Set ups, on-site installs

Main Responsibilities:

– Provide local and remote end-user support, resolving technical issues and providing technical assistance for Windows and Mac operating systems

– Setup new and existing users with relevant equipment and appropriate access to the company’s systems (Active Directory, Email, etc.)

– Implement, install, maintain, configure, monitor, troubleshoot and evaluate existing and new Microsoft Windows Server / desktop operating systems with a willingness to learn about Linux based operating systems that the company utilizes

– Install, configure and troubleshoot software applications used within the companyImplement, install, maintain, configure and troubleshoot new and existing hardware equipment

– Maintain, monitor and troubleshoot additional office IT / networking equipment including but not limited to VOIP phone system, CCTV system, network infrastructure, access control system, WAN interfaces, firewall devices

– Maintain network security through inspection of network equipment, review of firewall rules, rotating of authentication keys on wireless access points as well as VPN services

– Implement security measures using special software and tools

– Document, create and maintain internal procedures

– Recommend improvements to existing processes, procedures, policies and systems

– Configure, test and monitor backups to ensure continuity and a minimum of data loss is suffered in the event of failure

Minimum Role Requirements:

– Must have an IT Qualification/Degree

– Minimum of 2+ years’ experience

– Must have a valid Driver’s Licence

