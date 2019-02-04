Junior Systems IT Administrator

Our multinational client in the Automotive industry seeks for a Junior Systems Administrator to:
Purpose of Job:
To assist their IT staff working on their Active Directory, User Support (Non-Autoline), Set ups, on-site installs
Main Responsibilities:
– Provide local and remote end-user support, resolving technical issues and providing technical assistance for Windows and Mac operating systems
– Setup new and existing users with relevant equipment and appropriate access to the company’s systems (Active Directory, Email, etc.)
– Implement, install, maintain, configure, monitor, troubleshoot and evaluate existing and new Microsoft Windows Server / desktop operating systems with a willingness to learn about Linux based operating systems that the company utilizes
– Install, configure and troubleshoot software applications used within the companyImplement, install, maintain, configure and troubleshoot new and existing hardware equipment
– Maintain, monitor and troubleshoot additional office IT / networking equipment including but not limited to VOIP phone system, CCTV system, network infrastructure, access control system, WAN interfaces, firewall devices
– Maintain network security through inspection of network equipment, review of firewall rules, rotating of authentication keys on wireless access points as well as VPN services
– Implement security measures using special software and tools
– Document, create and maintain internal procedures
– Recommend improvements to existing processes, procedures, policies and systems
– Configure, test and monitor backups to ensure continuity and a minimum of data loss is suffered in the event of failure
Minimum Role Requirements:
– Must have an IT Qualification/Degree
– Minimum of 2+ years’ experience
– Must have a valid Driver’s Licence