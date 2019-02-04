Oracle ERP Cloud in the Leaders quadrant

Oracle ERP Cloud has been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsise Enterprises research report.

Out of 14 products evaluated, Oracle ERP Cloud is listed as the only Leader in the Gartner analysis

Gartner notes that “Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenues and market shares.

In the cloud ERP suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals with organizations of different sizes, and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers based in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are frequently used by system integrator partners to support business transformation initiatives.”

“Our focus on creating a complete and innovative financial, operational, manufacturing and supply chain solution delivered natively on the cloud is helping organisations of all sizes and across all industries drive better business outcomes,” says Rondy Ng, senior vice-president of Oracle Applications Development. “We are proud to deliver on our promises for Oracle ERP Cloud and are very pleased to be recognized by Gartner as the sole Leader in this report. We believe this acknowledgement further validates Oracle’s commitment to delivering continuous innovation in our market-leading ERP Cloud for our customers.”

Oracle ERP Cloud includes complete ERP capabilities across Financials, Procurement, and Project Portfolio Management (PPM), as well as Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC). Together with Supply Chain Management (SCM) and native integration with the broader Oracle SaaS portfolio for Human Capital Management (HCM) and Customer Experience (CX), Oracle offers customers a practical, business-driven, rapid adoption path forward.