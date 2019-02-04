Senior Application Developer (RecruiTech)

Role Description:
– Business Process (RE-) Engineering
– System Design
– System Development
– Program/Software Creation
– Porting/Software Integration
– Documentation/Technical Authoring
– Business Analysis
– Data Analysis
Essential (must have) knowledge and skills:
– Understanding of SDLC and Agile Methods
– C#, ASP.NET, HTML5, Java Script, MS SQL Server and MS Reporting Services
– NET, C#, CSS, jQuery, XML, Web Services and Security
– Exception handling and support of large, complex, or enterprise-wide solutions
– Relevant Design Skills – Attends to both business and technical considerations when designing solutions for project/team
– Defining Technical Requirements
– Relevant Software Development and Unit Testing Skills
– Relational Database Knowledge
– Business Skills
– Excellent Communication Skills
– Investigative, Debugging and Problem-Solving Skills
– Procedure Documents and Technical Writing Skills
– Team Participation – Ability to work independently and as part of a team
– Selecting appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes etc.)
– Analytical Skills
– Customer Service Skills
– Solid Presentation Skills
Desirable (nice to have) knowledge and skills:
– At least 8 years relevant experience in application development and design
– Financial Application Domain Experience
– Exposure to ERP Development
– Web Security Implementation Experience
– BPM (Business Process Management)
– Rabbit MQ, Shuttle, Queueing Services and Micro-Services
– Azure Development
Other Required level of education
– Formal Qualification: Degree or Diploma Completed
– Basic Software Development Language Certification
– Basic Certification in Operating Systems/Databases optional
