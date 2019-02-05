SA-based AI specialist expands offshore

South African-based artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions provider Cortex Logic has secured growth investment to expand its reach to new clients in Europe and the US.

Cortex Logic is an African AI software and solutions company that helps businesses solve complex business problems using the power of AI. It leverages its AI Engine for Business that solves strategic and operationally relevant problems by mobilising data science, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data and analytics.

Cortex Logic founder and CEO Dr Jacques Ludik says: “The investment is a great endorsement not only of our team, products and growth strategy but also an acknowledgement the reality that enterprises around the world are now deploying artificial intelligence powered solutions to secure a competitive advantage – this cannot the ignored. Operationalisation of real-world AI/IR4.0 technologies are now firmly on every executive scorecard either at the piloting phase or in production and deployment.”

He adds: “We have already established Cortex Logic here in South Africa and our expansion plans not only encompass Africa but also UK and USA. We have a range of artificial intelligence based business technologies, platforms and services. We are consulting with and supporting some of the most prominent brands in South Africa, of which a number are JSE-listed, and global businesses in a range of sectors from mining to banking, health to insurance and communications to retail.

“Every sector of commerce will be impacted by AI and we are now attracting interest from Europe and US, so this is just a natural step in our growth plan,” he adds.

“The investment allows us to on-board more staff and grow our operation. We are currently recruiting for data scientists, developers and analysts with experience in machine learning, deep learning and complex solution development. Housing our core team in our new Cape Town head office means we have a great working environment to offer new staff allied to an excellent talent pool for growth.”