Carbon Black receives five-star customer ratings

Carbon Black customers have given a thumbs-up to the company in a recent Gartner Peer Insights review.

Carbon Black, a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered by the cloud, received 112 five-star ratings from customers in the January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions, which was the highest rating for any vendor in the EDR category. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers.

To receive the distinction of Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. As of mid-January 2019, Carbon Black had received 189 verified reviews with an average overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, and more total reviews than any other vendor in the category.

Anton Jacobsz, MD of Networks Unlimited Africa, a vendor partner with Carbon Black in sub-Saharan Africa, clarifies: “Today’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, which expands the network perimeter and makes your network more vulnerable, has ramped up the need for an effective endpoint security system, which will protect endpoint devices connected to the corporate network, including smartphones, PCs, IoT devices and laptops, from malicious threats. This resounding endorsement from Carbon Black’s customers showcases the robust nature of its superior endpoint protection, which combines unfiltered data collection, predictive analytics, and cloud-based delivery.”

This is offered through the CB Predictive Security CloudTM (PSC), an extensible cloud platform that provides security and IT professionals with context important to secure their endpoints – all from a single lightweight agent. The PSC focuses on understanding attackers’ behaviour patterns to detect and stop never-seen-before attacks in real time.

Patrick Morley, Carbon Black’s CEO, concludes: “We take great pride in this recognition from our customers. We believe this direct feedback validates our platform strategy and demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers protected from cyberattacks. Moreover, we also believe it’s a testament to our ability to partner with our customers to support their evolving needs in the rapidly changing threat landscape.”