Safer Internet Day: better together

Yesterday was Safer Internet Day – a call for collaboration that comes at a time when corporate privacy scandals, global ransomware epidemics, nation-state attacks and the regrettably fast-expanding cybercriminal world all threaten to tear the internet apart. “Together for a better internet” is the theme for 2019 and is certainly an apt one.

By Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab

The early concept of the internet as a tool for bringing the world closer together is being eroded, with pressure on companies and governments to shore up their defences in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats from multiple actors.

With increased attacks against government organisations and infrastructure, as well as against supply chains and individuals, nations are going to want to protect their citizens and industries, and the easiest way to do that is by shutting the door. As a result, our industry – cybersecurity – faces being broken up and separated along geopolitical and regulatory lines, making it much harder for us to protect anyone and everyone.

As trust among nations erodes, the internet risks becoming increasingly militarised, with more cyberweapons being created to see off another country’s threats. However, there’s always a risk that those weapons can (and indeed they do) fall into the hands of cybercriminals who have no affiliation to any nation and who instead use them simply to make money or wreak havoc, not caring about who is affected in the process. Cybercriminals will relish the opportunities afforded by reduced international competition as they continue to exploit fear and innovate free of national borders.

Cybersecurity is now faced with a choice: fragmentation and isolation – in line with nations’ shutting each other out and a breakdown of international projects; or the braver and more challenging task of increased collaboration and shared intelligence. We need a united community against cyberthreats that know no borders. An open landscape that fosters a vibrant, competitive cybersecurity industry leads to better technologies and stronger protection for all. Fragmentation on the other hand only disrupts our combined ability to fight back against the criminals.

We can’t turn the clock back, but I am still fairly optimistic. Yes, the online world has grown very dark, mysterious and opaque in places, but we and others like us have the power to turn the lights on – including on ourselves: to become more transparent and give people proof that they can trust our industry.

We’ve started already: through our Global Transparency Initiative we are making our code available for independent review, adapting how we create products, software updates and threat detection rules, and amending how and where we process data from our many users around the world. Along with other cybersecurity colleagues, we’ll continue to push for open collaboration and open doors.

We urge the world to heed this year’s Safer Internet Day message and realise that it’s only by working together that we can save the world from cyberthreats.