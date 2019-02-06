What were the top-selling pre-owned cars in 2018?

OLX has released the top 10 cars sold on its platform in 2018.

According to OLX, there were 4,14-million ads listed on OLX in 2018, with cars making up just a little over a quarter of that total.

“We looked at the fastest selling, the most wanted and most listed ads nationally and provincially and found some interesting insights,” says Nicole Depene-Sander, marketing manager at OLX. “There is plenty of opportunity for hustlers to meet the demand of the fastest selling cars in each province.”

OLX analysed the data, and found that the fastest-selling car nationally was a Ford Ranger. VW Polo and VW Golf were the top two most-sold cars nationally.