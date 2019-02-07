Facebook opens African content review centre

Facebook is opening a new content review centre in Nairobi, in partnership with Samasource, one of the largest digital employers in East Africa.

The Kenyan site will be Facebook’s first content review centre in sub-Saharan Africa and will employ approximately 100 reviewers by the end of the year, supporting languages including Somali, Oromo, Swahili and Hausa.

Fazdai Madzingira, public policy associate for content at Facebook, says: “Over the years, we have made significant investments globally, and locally in ensuring that people see the content they want to see, and are aware of what is and isn’t allowed on the platform. That’s why we have a set of Community Standards, and last year published the more detailed internal guidelines around these rules.

“We want Facebook to be a place where people can express themselves and freely discuss different points of view, whilst ensuring that it remains safe for everyone.”

Ebele Okobi, Facebook’s public policy director: Africa, adds: “This highlights our commitment to serving the community of people using our platforms across Africa, as well as our commitment to continuing to invest and partner locally across the continent. I am delighted that through our partnership with Samasource we will be opening our first content review centre here in Africa.”