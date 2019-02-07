Smart Integration is an EcoXpert

Smart Integration, a wholly-owned Ulwembu Business Services organisation, has been named as one of only two local Schneider Electric EcoXpert partners to achieve a hotel automation specialisation.

The accreditation allows Smart Integration to provide South African hotels with hotel technology from Schneider Electric, including connected devices, systems, software, apps, services and analytics, providing for the management of guest rooms and common areas, electrical power and energy management, integrated building management, and a host of building and sustainability services.

Smart Integration has also obtained an EcoXpert Light & Room Control certification, which verifies the company’s expertise in deploying advanced home automation, lighting control and small building management systems, to improve comfort, as well as increasing energy savings and efficiencies. Its Building Management System (BMS) certification is currently underway, and this will allow Smart Integration to deliver optimised facility and energy efficiency, comfort and safety through heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.

“At this stage, there are few local companies that have dual certifications, and currently only two in South Africa with the Hotel specialisation. The specialisation in particular is not a purely technical certification; it highlights Smart Integration’s innate understanding of customer needs and the resultant value proposition,” says Chris Neethling, channel manager (EcoXpert Programme) in Schneider Electric South Africa’s Building Business.

“Smart Integration has a proven track record with Schneider Electric spanning many years,” Neethling adds. “In addition, its acquisition by black-owned management consulting and ICT services company, Ulwembu Business Services, came at a most opportune time, when the smart buildings movement was beginning to gain serious momentum locally, providing Smart Integration not only with a Level One broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) certification but also a deeper skills set, both of which greatly extend its scope.”

“Smart Integration’s certification as an EcoXpert is a real accolade, as it shows that we are far beyond being just an installer, but are rather a preferred Schneider Electric partner and one of the organisation’s favoured routes to market,” says Glenn Noome, director at Smart Integration. “There is no doubt that intelligent buildings are the future, bringing energy efficient, connected, high performing solutions to the fore, and we look forward to working with Schneider Electric South Africa.”