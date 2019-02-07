Systems Developer

We are looking for a Systems Developer to join our fast-moving team. This role will focus on Software Development with exposure to Systems Engineering and as such requires an overall understanding of IT products and services. They will be involved in development, implementation, on-going support, project management, pre-sales and will work alongside the rest of our technical team, sales team, partners and suppliers.

They should be able to work in a team or alone and have the drive for continuous improvement and on-going skills development including certifications in key areas.

We need someone who is intelligent, hardworking, highly presentable, well spoken, hugely ambitious, committed and looking for a career rather than a step along the way. Our company is fast paced, leading edge and we only want the best.

The candidate will need to realise that the IT Industry is a demanding one and not a simple 8-5 job. We are looking for someone with a proven track record. They must have an understanding and/or familiarity with all of our offerings and will assist us in defining and implementing key processes and systems to bolster these areas of the business.

The candidate will need to be flexible, have the ability to learn quickly and adapt to different environments and services, products and technologies. We need someone who is as passionate about our services and products as we are. Ability to work to predefined and agreed upon goals and targets with limited supervision is a must.

The candidate must be highly motivated and proactive in terms of assisting clients, our team, partners and company as a whole. It is expected that within the initial period of the candidate being employed, they will:

– Familiarise themselves with processes and products/services

– Take full ownership of specific responsibilities assigned to them

– Advise on areas where they feel there can be improvement

– Complete initial assessments and exams required by the company

Must be willing to travel and have their own vehicle with valid driver’s license.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

* Development

– Web, Windows & Mobile Development

– C#/VB.NET & Core

– ASP.NET, MVC, Web API & Core

– HTML, CSS, JavaScript & TypeScript

– jQuery, AngularJS, Angular and React

– ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

– Web Services (REST & SOAP)

* Databases

– SQL Server 2008-2017

– Database Design

– Database Administration

* Applications

– Windows Server 2008-2016

– Internet Information Services (IIS)

– Visual Studio and TFS/VSTS

– Subversion or Git Source Control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

* Development:

– SharePoint 2007-2016 Online

– Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

– Workflow Development

– K2 or Nintex

– Office 365 Development

– Azure Development

Related degree, diploma or relevant qualifitation.

Related and up to date Microsoft certification will be an advantage.

