Veritas solidifies AWS Partner Network status

Veritas Technologies has announced that its flagship products, Veritas NetBackup and Veritas Backup Exec, have attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status, reaffirming Veritas as an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner offering solutions validated by the AWS Storage Competency.

Veritas NetBackup and Backup Exec now support multiple AWS storage classes, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Standard-Infrequent Access (Amazon S3 Standard-IA), and Amazon Glacier.

For organisations of just about any size using the cloud or considering a move to the cloud, Veritas’ backup and recovery solutions can make data management and protection to, from, and within AWS easier. This also extends Veritas’ commitment to accelerate cloud adoption for organisations globally.

“Today’s announcement expands on the relationship between AWS and Veritas as well as Veritas’ goal to provide organizations with robust cloud solutions to manage and secure data across the cloud and on-premises environments,” says David McMurdo, regional director: South Africa at Veritas Technologies. “Achieving AWS Storage Competency status helps us achieve our goal of helping enterprises implement long-term data retention strategies with one of the most reliable data protection experiences in the cloud.”

Veritas achieved APN Advanced Technology Partner status in 2017 to develop solutions that support customers in accelerating their cloud and data management initiatives. Ever since, organizations have been able to leverage Veritas solutions and AWS infrastructure to help them accelerate migration to the cloud while improving the management of applications and data across hybrid cloud environments.

Now, with the integration of Veritas NetBackup and Backup Exec solutions, customers can protect data and ward against loss from physical or logical errors, such as system failure, application error, or accidental deletion when backing up, to or from AWS.

Veritas has also developed integrated solutions for long-term retention (LTR) available in the AWS Solution Space. These solutions enable businesses to modernise long-term data retention strategies, protect business application data and ensure business uptime.