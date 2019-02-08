Education key to SA development

Government will focus on education and skills development to help propel the country on to a growth path.

“At the centre of all our efforts to achieve higher and more equitable growth, to draw young people into employment and to prepare our country for the digital age, must be the prioritisation of education and the development of skills,” is the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivering the State of the Nation Address last night.

“With over 700 000 children accessing early childhood education in the last financial year, we have established a firm foundation for a comprehensive Early Childhood Development (ECD) Programme that is an integral part of the education system.”

Ramaphosa adds that technology will play an important role in education.

“Over the next six years, we will provide every school child in South Africa with digital workbooks and textbooks on a tablet device.

“We will start with those schools that have been historically most disadvantaged and are located in the poorest communities, including multigrade, multiphase, farm and rural schools.”

He adds that 90% of textbooks in high enrolment subjects across all grades and all workbooks have already been digitised.

Education will also be realigned to address new technologies, he says.

“In line with our Framework for Skills for a Changing World, we are expanding the training of both educators and learners to respond to emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things, robotics and artificial intelligence.

“Several new technology subjects and specialisations will be introduced, including technical mathematics and technical sciences, maritime sciences, aviation studies, mining sciences, and aquaponics.”

To expand participation in the technical streams, a number of public schools will be transformed into technical high schools, Ramaphosa adds.