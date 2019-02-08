PLC Programmer

3-5 years’ experience in programming with PLC’s (Siemens and/or Allan Bradley) required for a well-known and stable Consulting company based in Port Elizabeth. SCADA, Robotics, Project Management, etc. will be highly advantageous.

Valid Driver’s licence and own transport essential and ability to work on rotating shifts.

For more information, please contact Monique or email (email address)

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

