Tech made easy for SMEs

Small business owners have more than enough to worry about than managing their IT systems. However, to be competitive in today’s high tech business environment, it is crucial that they choose the right IT solutions.

Cloudbox has an ‘All-in-One’ IT solution for small businesses, it includes everything from email to backups, file sharing, security and communication – all in one simple package.

It takes the complexity out of IT and more importantly, the company offers unlimited support packages that are truly uncapped and includes onsite support and change requests. Cloudbox includes affordable installation, maintenance and support costs, payable at a fixed rate per month, giving business owners the freedom to focus on their business instead of worrying about IT issues.

Cloudbox CEO Justin Trent says every small business requires a certain level of technology and reliable IT support. “We have many years of experience providing technology solutions to small businesses, both in South Africa and internationally. We understand their requirements intimately.

“As the small business environment becomes more and more mobile, firms need to respond. Shared calendars, secure file sharing, corporate instant messaging and online conferencing are now a must for every small business,” he explains.

Also, the amount of data being generated each day is constantly on the rise and to remain competitive, they require a large, full exchange mailbox, email archiving and access to additional cloud storage.

Data security is also a major concern for most firms. From multi-layered anti-virus to data encryption, Cloudbox will ensure that all company data is fully secure and backed up, and easily recoverable in a disaster.

“It is a single product that is simple to use and easy to understand, it has brought simplicity to a cluttered and confusing cloud market. Cloudbox balances compliance and control with usability and functionality and ensures that your software is standardised throughout your company,” he adds.

IT resources and applications are managed offsite in the cloud, so customers only pay for the services they actually need. With no unexpected costs, budgets can be projected more accurately and with only one set of licences to manage, customers have the flexibility to scale up or down as they require.

Trent says everything is taken care of under one roof by one vendor on a per-user, per-month basis for a flat monthly fee. “One vendor, one bill. Cloudbox offers an IT toolkit designed to meet the technology needs and budget requirements of your business.”