Financial blockchains set to reach $462bn

The value of blockchain in the financial sector reached $1,9-billion in 2017, according to business information provider IHS Markit. With the projected increase in the number of blockchain projects expected to launch and become commercially deployed in the coming years, revenues are projected to reach $462-billion by 2030.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and other regulatory bodies are reacting positively towards blockchain technology within the financial sector,” says Don Tait, principal analyst at IHS Markit. “The backing by these regulatory bodies bolsters the credibility of blockchain technology, helping it become more mainstream.”

There are numerous ways the financial industry can leverage blockchain, including cross-border payments, share trading and syndicated lending. Over the next decade, the global financial market, which includes insurance and fintech, will continue to be the largest value market using blockchain technology.

Because the financial sector includes markets of significant value, even a small percentage of cost savings and efficiency gains can lead to significant business value for companies and industries that introduce blockchain technology. The derivatives market, for example, is worth around $544-trillion a year and the market capitalization of all the world’s stock markets is equal to $73-trillion.

“By applying blockchain to the clearing and settlement of cash securities – specifically, equities – investment companies could save up to $12-billion in fees,” Tait says. “Blockchains can also save financial organizations money, by cutting out many of the traditional middlemen involved in the financial sector.”