Mustek expects higher earnings

Mustek has issued a trading statement alerting shareholders that earnings will be higher than last year.

The company states that, for the six months ended 31 December 2018, headline earnings per share is expected to be between 15% and 25% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 66,79 cents and 72,60 cents.

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 32% and 42% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 75,41 cents and 81,12 cents.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 1 430 cents and 1 440 cents, compared to 1 270,47 cents as at 31 December 2017.