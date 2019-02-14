Broadband Forum publishes DBA modularisation standards

Broadband Forum has released new standards for the modularisation of the Dynamic Bandwidth Assignment (DBA) function, representing a significant advance in the quality of service (QoS) of optical access systems and a milestone for 5G by accelerating the time-to-market for time-critical applications.

The landmark specifications define an application programming interface (API) that enables the DBA software module to be replaced. As a result, optical access systems can quickly and cost-effectively provide a wide range of services, including support for 5G fronthaul interfaces and services for business users.

NTT and Chunghwa Telecom have jointly proposed use cases of the DBA software module and developed the API specifications as international standards within the Broadband Forum.

“These technical advances will enable carriers to use a common access system for a diverse range of services including the accommodation of base stations for 5G mobile systems, which place strict requirements on acceptable latency thresholds,” says Jun Terada, GM of NTT Access Network Service System Laboratories. “Although DBA, which requires high-speed processing in the region of sub-milliseconds, was thought difficult to modularize due to its time critical nature, it is a crucial function that significantly impacts QoS in optical access systems. We believe that the widespread use of the API as an international standard will lead to the drastic expansion of the application area of optical access systems.”

The new standards – the culmination of Broadband Forum’s PON Abstraction Interface for Time Critical Applications (TCAs) project which was launched by NTT 2017 – consist of two technical reports, TR-402 and TR-403. The former provides an overview of the modularization of the DBA function, including a use case regarding accommodation of base stations for 5G mobile systems over an optical access network, and specifies the functional requirements of the API. TR-403 specifies details of the API, including format and performance requirements.

Prior to this, NTT launched the new concept of Flexible Access System Architecture(r) (FASA), with the target of realising the future access network, and conducted research and design activities on primary technologies and specifications. Alongside this, Broadband Forum intensively developed new architectures, interfaces, and protocols that can disaggregate the functions composing access systems.

In 2018, NTT successfully demonstrated optical line terminal (OLT) modularisation and succeeded in developing and testing OLT prototypes with the API that enables the smooth replacement of DBA software modules to meet new service requirements.

Looking ahead, NTT will modularize the remaining access functions in cooperation with carriers, system vendors, standards developing organisations (SDOs), and open source software (OSS) organisations in order to avoid the significant investment of redeveloping hardware-level equipment from scratch. This will result in cost-effective access systems that can quickly meet various requirements.