Customers kudos for Infinidat disk arrays

Infinidat has been recognised as a February 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for General-Purpose Disk Arrays, based on reviews and ratings from end-users. In addition to being named a Customers’ Choice by customers, INFINIDAT was also recently named by Gartner analysts as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays.

The Customers’ Choice distinction represents a customers’ view of the market’s highest-rated vendors and is determined by both the quantity of reviews and overall ratings.

To be recognised, a vendor must have at least 50 verified reviews with an average rating of 4.2 stars or higher (out of 5.0 stars).

As of February 7, 2019, Inifinidat has received nearly 150 reviews from verified customers with an average overall score of 4.9 stars. Furthermore, 995 of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our customers for sharing their experiences using Inifinidat to help us be recognised as a Customers’ Choice based entirely on user feedback,” says Moshe Yanai, CEO of Inifinidat. “The overwhelmingly positive reception demonstrates a great show of confidence in the products we deliver, and the quality of customer care we provide. Our customers are at the heart of every decision we make, and we’re excited to continue helping enterprises transform their data centres by eliminating the need to compromise between storage performance, cost and capacity, especially at Petabyte-scale.”

Reviewers cited Inifinidat’s high performance, ease of implementation, usability, reliability, affordability and superior customer service among the many benefits they have experienced using the InfiniBox.