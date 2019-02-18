Help Desk Technician

A highly motivated, diligent and enthusiastic Helpdesk Support Technician is needed for a well-established and growing company in East London.
Qualifications required:
– Senior certificate
– Relevant IT qualifications like A+, N+, MCSE/MCIPT
– Valid Driver’s license
– Fluent in English and Afrikaans
– Must be able to assist clients with email queries
Experience required:
– Minimum 2 years qualified IT Technicians with solid experience Wireless Networking and Desktop computers
– Thorough understanding of LAN’s, WAN’s, Wireless Networks and PC Hardware
– Basic Network experience
– Willing to work overtime
Salary is dependent on suitability and experience.