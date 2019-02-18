Help Desk Technician

A highly motivated, diligent and enthusiastic Helpdesk Support Technician is needed for a well-established and growing company in East London.

Qualifications required:

– Senior certificate

– Relevant IT qualifications like A+, N+, MCSE/MCIPT

– Valid Driver’s license

– Fluent in English and Afrikaans

– Must be able to assist clients with email queries

Experience required:

– Minimum 2 years qualified IT Technicians with solid experience Wireless Networking and Desktop computers

– Thorough understanding of LAN’s, WAN’s, Wireless Networks and PC Hardware

– Basic Network experience

– Willing to work overtime

Salary is dependent on suitability and experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position