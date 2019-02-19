An easy way to log business mileage

Tax season is upon us and with it the determination to do things better, like logging business mileage. Now, thanks to the Journey Organizer from Tiger Wheel & Tyre, separating business from personal mileage no longer requires arduous manual logging in a dog-eared, coffee-stained logbook.

The Journey Organizer is a smart mobile GPS logger that effortlessly generates compliant tax and travel claims for business purposes.

Users simply plug it into their vehicle’s DC outlet and it will automatically transfer trip information via Bluetooth to the Journey Organizer app (Android or iOS) on your smartphone. This information is uploaded to the cloud for safekeeping and users can access it any time to generate and finalise travel reports directly from their mobile phones.

With the purchase of the Journey Organizer, users get one month’s free service. Thereafter, they pay a fee of R29 per registered product, per month.

Other features include low mobile battery drain; a Super Charge USB port on the actual unit so users can charge another device while the Journey Organizer is using the DC outlet; the ability to personalise trip lists by vehicle filtering, date range, mileage travelled, and time spent; and more.