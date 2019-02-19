Still no news on Microsoft’s EOH cancellation

EOH Holdings has reported that it has still not received confirmation from Microsoft as to why it’s contract with the software giant was terminated.

The company has appointed ENS to look at all large historical licensing contracts in the public sector vertical. In a SENS statement, EOH says it will receive regular updates from ENS and is committed to swift and appropriate action.

Stephen van Coller comments: “I again encourage anyone who has evidence to please come forward so we can root out any historical, unethical business practices both within EOH and the broader country. As part of our current processes, ENS reviews about eight to 10 bids per week.”

Last week it emerged that Microsoft had served the EOH group company with 30 days’ notice, whereby subsidiary company EOH Mthombo will no longer be a direct reseller of Microsoft licences.