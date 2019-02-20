.NET Software Engineer

Feb 20, 2019

.NET Software Engineer

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

Our client is in need of a .NET Software Engineer in the beautiful city of Cape Town. If you’re looking to grow your career and be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team, then this could be the perfect role for you.

The right candidate is expected to be skilled with advanced programming technologies and languages such as:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • HTML

Duties will entail:

  • Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.
  • Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
  • Following the best software engineering practices.
  • Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free breakfast
  • Free gym
  • Continous training
  • Provident fund
  • Medical aid

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position