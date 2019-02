Part time Customer and Service Clerks

Car Rental Company based in East London is looking for a Customer and Service Clerk to work part time. Position would be ideal for a Student. Position would involve over the counter service and well as outside checks on the returning vehiclesRequirements:

Grade 12

Valid drivers license

Own transport

Well groomed and well spoken

Must be willing to work shifts

Friendly and approachableĀ

