Project Manager

A well-established national group specialising in the production of specialised chemical products requires the above to ensure timely and efficient completion of projects within approved budgets.Minimum requirements for the role:

Relevant tertiary qualification such as a BSc, BTech or BEng in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering specialising in Engineering Projects or related is essential.

Previous experience as a Project Manager in a heavy engineering field is essential.

Previous experience with mining mineral processing equipment will be advantageous.

Must have experience in service level agreements and contract management.

Must have working knowledge and experience of IT systems and methodologies such as PMBOK and Prince 2 to manage technical and CAPEX projects.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office, Microsoft projects, CAD and Inventor.

Ability to communicate fluently in Afrikaans and English is preferred but not essential.

Must have excellent planning and communication skills.

Must have strong commercial and financial skills.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Adapting conceptual designs into engineering GL drawings and flow diagrams to enable design completion.

Managing and maintaining the Project Management System such as initiation, planning, implementation and reporting.

Commissioning and hand-over of assigned projects.

Compiling and finalising all assigned CAPEX Votes.

Managing costs within budgets and maintaining agreed timeframes for all projects.

Implementing and managing contracts and performance and service level agreements in place with the various contractors, suppliers and consultants.

Ensuring adherence to safety procedures for all contractors.

Identifying gaps and opportunities for improvement as well as motivating and implementing appropriate changes.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

