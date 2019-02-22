ADVANCED SYSTEMS ENGINEER

We are looking for an Advanced Systems Engineer to join our fast-moving team. They will work alongside our sales team, technical team, partners, suppliers and will be involved in pre-sales, support (client facing), internal systems and research & development including project management.

They should be able to work in a team or alone and have the drive for continuous improvement and on-going skills development including certifications (Microsoft, Dell, Cisco etc.) in key areas.

We need someone who is intelligent, hardworking, highly presentable, well spoken, hugely ambitious, committed and looking for a career rather than a step along the way. Our company is fast paced, leading edge and we only want the best.

The candidate will need to realise that the IT Industry is a demanding one and not a simple 8-5 job. We are looking for someone with a proven track record. They must have an understanding and/or familiarity with all of our offerings and will assist us in defining and implementing key processes and systems to bolster these areas of the business.

The candidate will need to be flexible, have the ability to learn quickly and adapt to different environments and services, products and technologies. We need someone who is as passionate about our services and products as we are. Ability to work to predefined and agreed upon goals and targets with limited supervision is a must.

Knowledge of and experience with the following:

* Products and Services

– Windows XP-10

– Windows Server 2008-2019

– SQL Server 2008-2019 & Online

– Exchange Server 2007-2019 & Online

– SharePoint 2007-2019 & Online

– Skype for Business 2015-2019 & Online

– Dynamics 365 & Online

– Virtualisation (Hyper-V, VMware)

– Office 365, Azure & AWS

* Networking

– IP addressing, switching, routing, VLAN, DNS, DHCP, NAT, cabling etc.

* Security

– Firewalls, wireless, servers, endpoint security, anti-virus etc.

* Unified Communications

– VOIP, PBX, Hosted PBX

– Mimecast

* Hosting

– DNS, Web, Email

* Internet

– Fibre, DSL, LTE, VPN, wireless etc.

* Hardware

– Servers, workstations, mobile devices, printers etc.

– Dell, HP, Cisco, SonicWALL, FortiGate, UBNT etc.

Related Degree, Diploma or relevant qualification.

Related and up to date Microsoft certifications will be an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position