Check Point launches partner program

Check Point Software Technologies has announced its new global partner program, Check PointS.

The program rewards solution providers for activities that strengthen their relationships with customers, and will create sales opportunities, giving partners the resources they need to accelerate their Check Point sales revenues and develop closer business relationships.

The Check PointS program was developed in close consultation with the company’s partners, to remove the complexity often associated with selling and supporting security solutions. The program enables easier, more flexible collaboration with partners, directly rewarding them for sales-generating activities, accelerating sales cycles and providing expert support and resources.

“The new Check PointS program has a single, clear objective: to help our partners become more successful, knowledgeable and profitable,” says Frank Rauch, Check Point’s head of worldwide channels. “The program is unique in rewarding ongoing customer engagement, which is key to unlocking new sales opportunities. We want our partners to be a fully-integrated part of the Check Point team, so we are delivering the best growth opportunities and rewards in the industry.”

The program’s approach replaces conventional partner schemes that are based on pure revenues, and will benefit large, mid-sized and boutique partners equally by rewarding them based on their investments in customer interactions rather than pure sales results. It also recognizes the changing sales opportunities around technologies such as cloud and mobile, which require ongoing customer engagement rather than a one-off sale.

Starting from April 2 2019, Check Point partners will begin earnings points for engaging in activities that drive customer engagement and investment, such as meetings with customers’ C-level executives, conducting product demos, or having planning or training sessions with Check Point. Then, in January 2020, partners’ points totals will contribute to determining their level in the Check PointS program.

The Check PointS Program’s tiered levels reward channel partners with competitive product discounts and guaranteed margins, enabling partners to take full advantage of new opportunities available in the growing network and data security market. It provides dedicated account teams, enhanced sales tools and market development funding, demand creation and marketing activities, increased product margins and incentives for partners, and advanced sales and product training.

Partners will log eligible Check PointS activities using a purpose-made mobile app. In addition to tracking activity at the partner level, Check Point will monitor the points earned by each partner employee, who will qualify for individual rewards once they reach agreed point thresholds.