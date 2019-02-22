Field Technician

We are looking for someone to provide hardware, software and networking support to all users in order to ensure efficient operation of the IT Infrastructure within the company.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– Matric

– A+ Certification

– N+ Certification

– 2 years Desktop Support Experience

– 2 years Hardware support Experience

– Driver’s License – Must Have

– Computer Literate

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Must have sound knowledge of server, network and desktop configuration

– Provide technical and/or remote support to Fair Price users in order to resolve the incident within the relevant service level agreement (SLA).

– Outlook configuration and troubleshooting;

– Software installation and configuration;

– Set up new users at sites;

– Printer and Network configuration and troubleshooting

– Ensure that all customer queries are addressed within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) stipulated time frame

– Plan, Organise and conduct General Administration Functions

– Setup computers and install software for various applications and programs.

– Will be required to provide on call support for critical incidents or emergency situations outside of regular business hours

– Investigate and record all Irregular 3G usage and VPN usage identified.

– Contact external vendors should there be any issues with connectivity, support /requests for mobile devices, printer issues etc. in which cannot be resolved.

– Execution of Field Services, testing, Fault Finding, Intergration, optimization, maintenance and repairs of equipment.

COMPETENCIES

Asset Management

Strong Verbal and Written Communication

Decision Making

Problem Solving

Risk Management

Teamwork

Hardware support

Networking

