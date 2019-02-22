Group IT Manager

About the Position

We are seeking a Group IT Manager to take control of the entire IT infrastructure and work with management to plan the road ahead. Responsible for execution of all IT related matters through the group of companies and multiple business areas that require deep integration of solutions. As the Group IT Manager, you will need to come in and handle multiple systems, modify the structure and handle the product and project developments.

Requirements:

– Diploma or Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science / Relevant IT Qualification a bonus

– At least 8 years’ experience

– Knowledge and Experience with Property IT Systems an added advantage

– Business and Financial Management experience

– Duties:

– Handle the risk operations (product and project development)

– Strong experience in IT, Risk and operations (CCTV, multiple softwares, ICASA, etc)

– Understand the software development cycle

– Identify and manage the security risks and audits

– Identify and mitigate potential risk within the IT environment

– Plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing within the company

– Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations and development

– Meet with management to discuss system requirements, specifications, costs and agree to timelines

– Maintain log and/or list of required repairs and maintenance

– Research current and potential resources and services

– Manage and maintain all telecommunication technology

– Monitor security of all technology

– Develop and test disaster recovery strategies

– Troubleshoot hardware, software and network operating systems

– Train staff about potential uses of existing technology

– Train staff about new and potential uses

– Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources

– Conduct quarterly performance review discussions.

