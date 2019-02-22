New Galaxy available for pre-order at MTN

MTN customers can pre-order the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+.

Customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 device from 21 February 2019 will receive Samsung Galaxy Buds and R500 OFF any qualifying Samsung original cover, with a total value of R3 500.00.

In addition, customers will receive a free 24GB Entertainment Pass valid for 12 months and 20GB once-off anytime data.

Customers can pre-order these much-anticipated devices on MTN Made for Me S price plan from only R699 per month for 24 months.

Customers can buy their new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ at MTN stores nationwide from early March 2019.