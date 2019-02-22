Sello Moloko appointed as Telkom chairman

Jabu Mabuza has resigned as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Telkom board, effective 31 May 2019.

Mabuza will be replaced by Sello Moloko, an independent non-executive director on the Telkom board. Moloko is the non-executive chairman of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and has also chaired the board of Alexander Forbes Groups Holdings.

“Jabu Mabuza has chaired the Telkom board through some rough times since he joined the board in December 2012,” said Sipho Maseko, group CEO of Telkom. “On departure, he will leave a strong and stable organisation.”