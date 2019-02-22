Software Programmer (.NET)

Software Developer (.NET)

Oppportunity to join a high-performance team in Port-Elizabeth who also have branches in two other locations. You’ll be responsible for developing custom software, maintanining and supporting existing systems and improving and enhancing systems using technologies across the Microsoft Stack.

If you prefer working in a small-mid size team and like the idea of challenging youself, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Technical requirements

– 4+ years’ worth of hands-on development experience

– Experience developing web and desktop based applications

– Solid understanding of C#.NET

– Solid understanding and experience of SQL databases

– Agile/Scrum

– 3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or related field

Soft skills

– Excellent interpersonal skills

– Team player who is able to take on advice and share knowledge

– Experience gathering client requirements and communicationg requirments with the development team

– Able to voice opinions and contribute to meetings

– Excellent time management skills

Bonus skills to have

– HTML/CSS/JavaScript

– Azure/AWS

– Angular

If you are interested to apply for this, or any of our other opportunities in Port-Elizabeth, apply today. While we aim to respond to each application, we anticipate a high volume of application and if you have not heard from us in 2 weeks please consider your application unsucessful.

Good luck with your application.

