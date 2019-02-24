Huawei unveils slimmest foldable 5G smartphone

Kathy Gibson is at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona – Huawei has launched a foldable smartphone, the Mate X, making it just the second vendor to offer a commercially-available foldable device.

The 5G phone, with its flexible OLED FullView display, is either a 6,6-inch smartphone when folded or an 8-inch tablet when unfolded.

When it’s folded into a smartphone the screen wraps all the way around the device.

The expansive viewing area lends well to both productivity and entertainment scenarios—everything from editing a document to reading feels better on a larger screen. In addition, consumers are able to drag images from their photo gallery to their emails in split-screen mode. The larger screen allows consumers to do more with their time.

The phone runs on the the Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 chipset, which will enable a 1Gb download in three seconds. Huawei is dubbing the fastest foldable phone on the market.

The multi-mode Balong 5000 chipset achieves the industry benchmark 5G rate of 4.6 Gbps@Sub-6 GHz and 6.5 Gbps@mmWave, which is 10 times that of the 4G LTE experience rate, offering super-fast 5G communication experiences. It also allows both phone and tablet modes to co-exist seamlessly.

The device supports dual-SIM usage, which allows it to simultaneously support both 4G and 5G. It also features a curved grip for one-handed use and a new Leica camera system. The foldable design makes it possible for the camera system to play the role of both front and rear cameras. When folded, the Huawei Mate X shows a view finder on both sides, so even the subjects in the frame can contribute to the creative process.

A new, purpose-designed 4 500mAh battery is packed in Huawei Mate X’s 5.4mm-thick body, combined with the AI smart power saving technology. A dual battery means it lasts longer without charging, and it’s also faster than ever to charge, with the world’s fastest 55W Huawei super-charge, taking just 30 minutes to reach an 85% charge.

The new Huawei Mate X features better security and privacy features than ever before, and supports NSA&SA network architecture. It comes with an integrated Fingerprint Power Button that enables users to power up the device with one tap.

The device carries a price tag of 2 200.00 Euros and will be available mid-year.

Huawei also launched an updated Huawei MateBook X Pro, new mainstream notebook PCs including the Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14, as well as the Huawei 5G CPE Pro.

The MateBook X Pro is a FullView notebook that features a CNC machined metallic unibody with a sandblasted finish that gives the exterior a smooth feel.

Available in Mystic Silver and Space Gray, Huawei’s latest flagship is equipped with a 13,9-inch 3K Ultra FullView display with 91% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, it supports 10-point multi-touch and what is believed to be the world’s first Finger Gestures Screenshot.

It is powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 8565 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5. It also features broadband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a more powerful Thunderbolt 3 port. The Dolby Atmos Sound System delivers an immersive cinematic experience.

The Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14 bring the latest technology to mainstream consumers. They combine FullView displays with high performance, extreme portability, great build quality and stylish looks to enable next-generation productivity. Although targeting mainstream consumers, these revolutionary notebooks support intelligent interconnectivity between smart devices and PCs, redefining how devices can interact and connect with each other.

Targeting a young demographic, both the Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14 feature FullView screen engineered to have a 3:2 productivity aspect ratio and a minimalised bezel display supporting 10-point multi-touch. Both notebooks support features like Fingers Gestures Screenshot.

The Huawei MateBook 14 is powered by up to the 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U and the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 and stays cool with a shark-inspired design fan that supports greater heat dissipation. The 57.4Wh (typical value) large capacity battery and Huawei’s smart power saving solution combine to ensure a long battery life.

The Huawei MateBook 13 is runs on up to the 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and the NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU, and is equipped with the Huawei Shark Fin Fans 2.0 supporting higher fan speeds and greater air output. It features a 3:2 FullView display with 10-point multi-touch option and a screen-to-body ratio of 88%.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro supports a range of 5G products beyond just smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices and 5G modules.

Powered by Balong 5000, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro supports both 4G and 5G wireless connections, and will allow for a 1Gb HD video clip can be downloaded within three seconds, while 8K video can be streamed smoothly without lag.