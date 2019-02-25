Another first for Vodacom

Vodacom has partnered with Apple to become South Africa’s first telco to offer its business customers access to the Apple Device Enrollment Programme (DEP).

The company says this is a significant milestone in mobile security and ensures that all the Apple devices used for business are secure, set up correctly and configured.

Commenting on the announcement, Anthon Muller, Vodacom’s executive head for Enterprise Mobility Service, says: “We understand that customers need an easier way to manage and secure their business devices. We have partnered with Apple so that our enterprise customers can benefit from a seamless, and cost-effective automated enrollment programme tool that enables them to gain a competitive edge for their business. Through this offering, customers can now ensure that their employees are working at an optimal rate without any unnecessary disruptions. This is our way of not only connecting our customers to their employees, but also giving them access to the best technology to optimise their business operations while also providing optimal customer experience. Through the Apple Device Enrollment Programme we’re looking to offer more control, more convenience and more efficiency to businesses.”

Apple DEP provides automated wireless device setup and automatic enrolment into a Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform of choice. This means that customers can configure their organisation’s devices without touching them. Apple Device Enrollment dramatically streamlines and simplifies device deployments while maintaining the security and management of devices like iPhones, iPads and Apple Macs.

This effectively, and efficiently, allows organisations to:

• Activate supervised mode over the air

• Continue exercising supervisory privileges over time

• Simplify the end user’s initial experience within Apple’s Setup Assistant

• Enforce MDM enrolment within Setup Assistant

Apple DEP acts as a supplement for MDM products, as well as Vodacom secure device management products. Additionally, it allows business owners to enroll new and existing devices, with the added benefit of quicker productivity updates when Apple devices are shipped directly to end users.

Vodacom says its partnership with Apple’s DEP aligns with its Vision 2020 strategy to become a leading digital company that empowers a connected society.