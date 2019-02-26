HR transformation fundamental to business success

Fintech company e4 says that HR is undergoing a digitally-enabled transformation. In an era where new digital technologies are more readily available, user experience matters most, cloud dominates and almost everything is mobile and the role of HR is inevitably transforming.

Ntombi Mphokane, e4 HR and transformation executive, believes that this new paradigm shift gives organisations an opportunity to redefine the HR process.

“Digitisation does not only change the playing field, it also provides the HR function with new tools to redefine the profession and its strategic role within the business.”

Until recently, HR transformation was focused on how to do the role better, but digitisation will push the boundaries where Mphokane says that it will be about finding new ways to ensure the role becomes more strategic and aligned with business than ever before.

“The alignment of HR and business is critical. By embracing digitisation and developing a digital HR strategy, alignment with business becomes more streamlined and deliberate. Traditional methods remain key and won’t be phased out. Instead, I see the two worlds collaborating and working towards an agreed strategic imperative,” says Mphokane.

Central to the success of the digital transformation and business strategy is people. It has been reported that engagement issues within the workplace leads to a lack of performance and general job dissatisfaction. In its 2017 report, the Temkin Group Employee Engagement Benchmark Study, said that engagement is directly connected to the overall experience that shapes the attitude and behaviour of employees at work.

Mphokane says that it is here that customer experience meets employee engagement: “Customer experience is directly impacted by the environment within which the employee works in. Fostering an environment conducive to innovation is critical, making the alignment of both business and HR strategy fundamental.”