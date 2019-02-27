Next-gen cybersecurity from Sophos Central Management

Sophos has announced that the next-gen Sophos XG Firewall is now available through Sophos Central, bringing Sophos’ complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions into a single, cloud-based management platform.

Sophos partners and customers are now able to manage their next-gen endpoint and network protection from a single pane of glass.

In addition to the efficiency of managing multiple products through a single, cloud management platform, threat detection and response times are improved by the Security Heartbeat in Sophos’ Synchronized Security technology.

This approach shares security incident alerts directly between Sophos network and endpoint protection products. The XG Firewall will automatically communicate with Sophos’ endpoint products to proactively protect against threats, interrupt the attack chain by isolating machines, and take steps to remediate the attack.

Sophos Central effectively creates a system of security that can leverage the artificial intelligence in Intercept X with EDR to respond faster and more effectively than individual products alone.

“IT organisations do not have the resources to respond to the volume of constant and constantly shifting cyberattacks. Sophisticated threats require intelligent security solutions that are predictive, multi-layered, and can work together as a system. With Sophos Central, partners and their customers have access to all Sophos next-generation security technologies and can benefit from the advances in Synchronized Security from one single location,” says Dan Schiappa, senior vice-president and GM: products at Sophos.

“The threat landscape has evolved and now our approach to protecting the IT infrastructure that supports our businesses must evolve. Every IT organization, large or small, needs security that is innovative, integrated and scalable. Sophos Central provides all of this, plus vital visibility into what’s happening and where.”

First launched in 2015, Sophos Central now processes more than 8-million transactions a minute for more than 82 000 customers worldwide.

In addition to XG Firewall and artificial intelligence-driven endpoint security, partners and customers can manage web, email, wireless, server, and mobile device protection through Sophos Central. A dedicated partner dashboard simplifies business management for Sophos partners and enables streamlined multi-customer management for MSPs.