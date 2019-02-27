SAP Analyst – Uitenhage

Our client is looking for an Analyst to maintain SAP EWM and to assist with high quality operational analysis, utilising data extracted from SAP EWM. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring user requirements or issues are heard, understood, documented and managed through to a resolution of a problem or issue.

Maintain SAP EWM and provide reports and information to support planning, continuous improvements and operations

To ensure that all EWM system issues are logged via Remedy, understood, documented and managed through to a resolution

To ensure that all EWM system issues are resolved timeously

Regular data reports are created and maintained using SAP, to provide information inputs to planning, continuous improvement and operations

Work with the operational management and staff to understand fully their specific business requirements ensuring the wider picture is always taken into account in terms of improving business process and systems

Participate in sandpit, user acceptance, DIL and stress testing of SAP EWM, ensuring business managers requirements are being met by solutions proposed

Identify opportunities for possible improvements within the operation

Analysing complex issues and developing effective options for actions

Managing the process of gathering, analysing, storing and disseminating detailed information in a user friendly format.

