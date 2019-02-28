Calling all resellers: cast your vote now

It’s that time of the year when the Channelwise Awards recognise and salute the cream of our industry.The annual awards are based on the valued and trusted opinion of South Africa’s reseller community.

“Please take the time to do the survey and vote to ensure that the awards go to the relevant recipients,” Channelwise editor Mark Davison urges all resellers.The online survey has been streamlined so that resellers can select only those categories and sub-categories that they work with.In addition, they are able to save the survey and return to it later, ensuring that it is as convenient as possible.Follow this link to cast your vote for your favourite IT vendors and distributors: http://ChannelWise.Awards-Survey-2019.sgizmo.com/s3/

“Once you have submitted your vote your name will go into a lucky draw to win a Proline notebook with an Intel Core i7 chipset and Windows 10 Professional software,” Davison adds.