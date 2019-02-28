Java Developer

Java DeveloperGo where initiative is appreciatedA leading development house known for great turnover in software development is looking for a Java Developer who can work efficiently in a fast paced environment with unlimited growth opportunities. Harness your 5+ years’ experience as a developer in a scrum based environment and put your Java Development skills to the test.Minimum requirements

BSc Computer Science/ Information Systems or an equivalent qualification

Exposure to a Scrum/ Agile based environment

Exposure to software/web development

5+ proven working experience

Agile

Writing and maintenance of programmes and systems

User experience

Knowledge of JavaScript Web Application Frameworks

Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry

